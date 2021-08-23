Sony X950H 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV for $999
Pricewaiter · 53 mins ago
Sony X950H 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$999 $4,000
free shipping

That is the best price we could find by $999.

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, IMAX Enhanced, and Dolby Vision
  • Android TV OS
  • Google Assistant
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • 3 USB inputs
  • Model: XBR75X950H
  • UPC: 027242919938
Details
Sony X950H 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model for $1,998
Walmart · 8 mos ago
Sony X950H 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model
$1,998 $2,600

Features
  • PICTURE PROCESSOR X1 ULTIMATE: Sonys best processor analyzes content to boost color, contrast and clarity, bringing astounding realism to your content
  • TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation
  • FULL ARRAY LED with local dimming: Experience brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes, plus incredible contrast with X-tended Dynamic Range PRO 6x
  • GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience
  • SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks, all hands-free
  • WORKS WITH ALEXA: Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more
  • APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming
  • NETFLIX CALIBRATED MODE, DOLBY VISION, IMAX ENHANCED: Enjoy immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended
  • ONE-SLATE DESIGN: Slim and flush design with thin bezel keeps you focused on the big picture. A 2-way stand allows for TV placement on wide or narrow consoles. (Available for 55" class, 65" class, 75" class)
  • ACOUSTIC MULTI-AUDIO: Two sound positioning tweeters at the back of the TV that enable sound to follow the action for a truly immersive experience
  • Model: XBR75X950H
  • UPC: 027242919938
Sony X950H 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model for $1,998
Amazon · 11 mos ago
Sony X950H 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility - 2020 Model
$1,998 $2,600
free shipping

Features
  • PICTURE PROCESSOR X1 ULTIMATE: Sonys best processor analyzes content to boost color, contrast and clarity, bringing astounding realism to your content
  • TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation
  • FULL ARRAY LED with local dimming: Experience brighter highlights and detailed dark scenes, plus incredible contrast with X-tended Dynamic Range PRO 6x
  • GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience
  • SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks, all hands-free
  • WORKS WITH ALEXA: Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more
  • APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming
  • NETFLIX CALIBRATED MODE, DOLBY VISION, IMAX ENHANCED: Enjoy immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended
  • ONE-SLATE DESIGN: Slim and flush design with thin bezel keeps you focused on the big picture. A 2-way stand allows for TV placement on wide or narrow consoles. (Available for 55" class, 65" class, 75" class)
  • ACOUSTIC MULTI-AUDIO: Two sound positioning tweeters at the back of the TV that enable sound to follow the action for a truly immersive experience
  • Model: XBR75X950H
  • UPC: 027242919938
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Pricewaiter 75% -- $999 Buy Now
Amazon 23% $2798 (exp 11 mos ago) $1998 Check Price
Walmart 23% $2798 (exp 8 mos ago) $1998 Check Price