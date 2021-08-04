Sony h.ear on 3 Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones for $70

That's $70 under our November mention of a factory-sealed pair and the lowest price we could find by $60 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by amazonriver_az via eBay.
- No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- Includes all original accessories and is packaged in the original box.
- up to 35-hours of playtime on a single charge
- 0.98" dome drivers
- slim ear pads
- silicone headband
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: WH-H910N
That's $45 under what you would pay for them new at another storefront and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- built-in mic
- voice control
- dual noise sensor
- up to 35 hours playtime
- Model: WH-CH710N
Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get this deal. That's $12 under our refurb mention from June, $100 less than the lowest price we found for a new pair, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Available in Black.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- includes USB Type-C cable
- Model: WF-1000XM3
That's at least $50 less than a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- They're a certified refurb item backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's a $15 value. Shop Now at Micro Center
- To get this deal, enter your email address and a coupon will be delivered to your inbox, which can be redeemed in-store at participating locations.
- Limit one per customer/household.
- 40mm neodymium drivers
- 22 Hz to 20 kHz frequency response
- up to 8 hours battery life
Save on brands such as TCL, Klipsch, Samsung, JBL, LG, Panasonic, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Altigo Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $17.99 (low by $7).
That's $35 under our May mention of a factory-sealed pair and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $36 under the best deal we could find for a new pair.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by My-Best-Source via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided, but the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
- 4 sets of eartips
- up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge
- secure-fit earhooks
- dual-driver acoustics
- on-board controls and microphone
- sweat and water resistant
- Model: ML8V2LL/A
Clip the on-page coupon for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Haoqian US via Amazon.
- smart touch controls
- 3 pairs of ear tips
- bluetooth 5.0
- 5-hour playtime w/ 30-hour charging box
That's $3 under last week's mention and an $18 savings. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Multi-Color.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
That's at least $16 less than you'd pay elsewhere in any size. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
At $26 off list, it's the best price we found by $2 (most charge at least $40). Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by The Connection 13 via eBay.
- European leather
- compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Model: MHLT3ZM/A
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get it for the best price we've seen at $19 less than a new model at most stores, and $11 less than our June mention. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- In Black or Blue.
- noise cancelling
- microphone
- Alexa enabled
- up to 18 hours talk time w/ charging case
- Model: WF-SP800N
That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof design
- LED illumination
- up to 24 hours of battery life
- sync up to 100 speakers
- Model: SRSXB33/B
Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get the lowest price for a refurb we could find by $34. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $278 for this item in new condition.
Update: The price decreased too $169.99. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
