Sony h.ear on 3 Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones for $70
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Sony h.ear on 3 Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones
$70 $200
free shipping

That's $70 under our November mention of a factory-sealed pair and the lowest price we could find by $60 today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by amazonriver_az via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available, although the seller does offer a 30-day return policy.
  • Includes all original accessories and is packaged in the original box.
  • up to 35-hours of playtime on a single charge
  • 0.98" dome drivers
  • slim ear pads
  • silicone headband
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: WH-H910N
