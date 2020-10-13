It's the lowest price we could find by $149. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Purple.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 4K HDR CinemaWide OLED display
- three 12MP back cameras and front 8MP camera
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: J8170US/V
Published 27 min ago
Popularity: 1/5
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model.
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Save on over 950 items, with prices from $113 $128.
$113 $128.
Save 17% to 30% off five Samsung Galaxy models.
- Prices are valid for Prime members only.
It's $250 off the list price, $50 under our mention from September, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU
- 6.47" 2340x1080 AMOLED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: 126653701000
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models.
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
Shop for laptops, monitors, smartphones, tablets, electronic storage, and more.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more.
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
That's $112 off and the best price we could find. (Several sellers match this price but most charge over $100.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Blue or Black.
- up to 35 hours of battery
- NFC one-touch
- noise cancellation mode
- ambient mode
- Model: WHCH710N/L
Save on headphones, receivers, soundbars, speakers, and subwoofers. Prices start at $18 after savings.
Clip the coupon on the product page to get these deals. You'll see savings of at least $81 off list.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Full Array LED backlighting
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Android OS smart TV (with access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: KD55X750H
