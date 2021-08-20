Sony XR-55A80J 55" 4K HDR 120Hz OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,499

That's the best deal we could find by $299. Buy Now at eBay
- Rtings called it an "excellent TV for mixed usage", awarding it 8.8/10.
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Google TV Smart OS
- 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports
- Model: XR-55A80J
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on hundreds of open-box models from brands including Samsung, LG, and Sony, with stock varying by ZIP code. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured is the open-box Toshiba 43LF621U21 43" 4K LED Smart HDTV (2020) for $231.99 ($18 less than new).
- No warranty info is available.
Apply coupon code "96RFJYTM" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Leadsign via Amazon.
- 16.5-foot coaxial cable
- Model: ATSC135
Including the discount for shipping, it's a savings of $15. Buy Now at Monoprice
- receives VHF, UHF, and HD
- anti-rust
- reflector panels resist interference
Major sellers, including Samsung and Amazon, are still charging close to $2,000 for this model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cool Beans via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 240Hz refresh rate
- HDMI and USB 2.0 port
- compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby
- Model: QN65LS03AAFXZA
- UPC: 887276522630
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
That is $38 off the list price, and the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay.
That's a $26 drop from our mention two days ago and the best price we've seen. It's the best current price for this refurb by $21. Buy Now at eBay
- 4th Generation Intel Core i5-4260U 1.4GHz Haswell dual-core CPU
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- 11.6" widescreen display
- Mac OS X
- Model: MD711LL/B
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
That's $48 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
That's at least $50 less than a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- They're a certified refurb item backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay
- built-in mic
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- charging case
- Model: WF-XB700/L
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
It's a recent price drop that's at least $5 under what many stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- dual lenses
- 1080p
- Model: 3005726
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|--
|$1499
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register