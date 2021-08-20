Sony XR-55A80J 55" 4K HDR 120Hz OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,499
New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Sony XR-55A80J 55" 4K HDR 120Hz OLED UHD Smart TV
$1,499 $1,798
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $299. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Rtings called it an "excellent TV for mixed usage", awarding it 8.8/10.
  • Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Google TV Smart OS
  • 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports
  • Model: XR-55A80J
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 19 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals TVs eBay Sony Electronics
4K Smart TV
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay   -- $1499 Buy Now