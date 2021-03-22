It's $200 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find by $101. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 120MHz motion rate
- compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant
- 30W speaker output
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and HLG
- Model: XBR65A8H
- UPC: 027242919877
Save $139 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR Support
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 16GB storage
- 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
- compatible with Goggle Assistant and Alexa
- Android TV, downloadable apps, internet browsing, streaming interface, Netflix
- Model: XBR-55X950H
It's a low today by $465 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Android TV smart apps w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI inputs and 3 USB ports
- Model: XBR65A9G
- UPC: 027242915879
Clip the on-page 15% off coupon and apply code "BERPZ7VJ" for a total of $20 off list, and a low by $37. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Juststone via Amazon.
- fits most TVs 27" to 65" up to 121-lbs.
- fits wood studs 8"/12"/16", brick, and concrete walls (anchors included)
- 2 height optsions
- 45° left/right swivel
- 3° backward tilt
- 15° forward tilt
- includes mounting hardware, 6-ft. HDMI cable, 3-axis magnetic bubble level, and 3-pack of cable ties
- Model: ARL506D-ST
CBS All Access is now Paramount+. Try your first month for free with coupon code "MOUNTAIN". That's a savings of up to $10. Shop Now at Paramount+
- It's unclear if this coupon works for customers who had an active CBS All Access monthly subscription. Let us know if it works for you!
- Stream live sports, breaking news, TV shows & more from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, & the Smithsonian Channel.
- Watch original TV series like The Stand, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years, The Real World Homecoming: New York, Star Trek Discovery, & Star Trek Picard.
It's a savings of $240 off list. Buy Now at Adorama
- receiver is compatible with connection to hearing aids and headphones (3.5 mm stereo jack plug)
- wireless mobility within a range of up to 328-feet
It's half off at $50 under list price.
Update: The price increased to $59.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tblakely23 via Amazon.
- Effective up to 35 mile radius
- Snap lock elements and fold out assembly
- 75 ohm transformer
- 0.25" Size
- Model: ANT3036WZ
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $999 ($100 low).
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Just Black.
- It now ships in 7 to 10 days.
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 12.2MP rear dual-pixel camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 6" OLED display
- Model: GA00817-US
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model. Most stores charge $839 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 1.2GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.5" 2256x1504 PixelSense touch display
- 8GB RAM; 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: VGY-00001
It's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina display
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- USB-C Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, HDMI
- MacOS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MXK32LL/A
It's $102 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Blue
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH710N
That's $48 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by secondipity via eBay
- This is a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
That's the best price we've seen and a current low by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's $33 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Blue.
- Sold by a4c via eBay.
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- up to 30 hrs battery life
- Alexa enabled
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-XB700
- UPC: 683332059351
It's $800 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- PICTURE PROCESSOR X1 ULTIMATE: Sonys best processor analyzes content to bring out OLEDs intense contrast with pure blacks, peak brightness and natural colors. X-Reality PRO upscale everything you watch to near 4K.
- OLED + PIXEL CONTRAST BOOSTER: Millions of individual pixels are supercharged for more vibrant colors to complement absolute OLED black.
- GAME MODE: Take your PlayStation experience to the next level with a Sony 4K gaming TV featuring dedicated Game Mode for a smoother, more responsive gaming experience.
- SMART ANDROID TV with GOOGLE ASSISTANT: Use your voice to control your TV and smart home devices, easily search for movies and shows, get answers, and manage tasks.
- WORKS WITH ALEXA: Stream smart camera feeds with your voice. Through an Alexa enabled device, just ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, turn up the volume, and more.
- APPLE AIRPLAY 2 and HOMEKIT SUPPORT: Seamlessly integrate your iPhone and Siri devices with your Sony TV for effortless smart home management and content streaming.
- TRILUMINOS Display: See exactly what the creator intended with advanced color and gradation
- ACOUSTIC SURFACE AUDIO: 2.1 channel sound from the entire screen, creating an immersive multidimensional audio experience.
- NETFLIX CALIBRATED MODE, DOLBY VISION, IMAX ENHANCED: Enjoy immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended.
- SUPER-SLIM ONE-SLATE DESIGN: Flush surface and narrow aluminum bezel harmoniously blends into any environment. A 2-way stand provides a low-profile option for distraction-free viewing or adjust to raise up and seamlessly fit a soundbar.
- Model: XBR65A8H
- UPC: 027242919877
