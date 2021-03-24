New
Ends Today
B&H Photo Video · 2 hrs ago
Sony XBR-55X950H 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV (2020)
$948 in cart $1,198
free shipping

It's a low today by $250 and $111 less than our February mention. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Add it to the cart to apply the discount.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR Support
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 16GB storage
  • 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
  • compatible with Goggle Assistant and Alexa
  • Android TV, downloadable apps, internet browsing, streaming interface, Netflix
  • Model: XBR-55X950H
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 5 hr
    Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs B&H Photo Video Sony Electronics
4K HDR Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
B&H Photo Video 32% -- $948 Buy Now
eBay   $1059 (exp 2 hrs ago) -- Check Price