Sony X950H Series 65" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV (2020)
$1,398 $1,498
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $100. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • Signature due at time of delivery.
Features
  • HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision HDR Support
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • compatible with Goggle Assistant and Alexa
  • 4 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports
  • Android TV, downloadable apps, internet browsing, streaming interface, Netflix
  • Model: XBR-65X950H
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
