Costco · 34 mins ago
Sony X90CH 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$1,570 for members
free shipping

That's the best price we could find. The 2020 model is $28 more. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 4 HDMI inputs
  • 1 audio input
  • 2 USB ports
  • direct full array LED
  • Triluminous display
  • X-motion clarity
  • Model: XBR75X90CH
