Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $278 under the lowest price we could find for this speaker. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30 hours of playback
- water and dust resistant
- Sony X-balanced speaker design
- LED lighting effects
- Bluetooth, USB
- Model: SRSXG500
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $4 under our September refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a new one today by $81.) Buy Now at eBay
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360° sound
- Model: 808429
That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black at this price.
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
- aluminum carrying handle
- Model: HKOS6
That's a savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- You must select a color before applying the coupon code.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- up to 4 hours' playtime
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- multi-sync technology
- IPX5 water resistant
- Model: SOLROCKMULTIXUS
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's $18 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen for a single pair -- without the in-cart discount for 2 pairs. (You can get two pairs for $49.96 with the discount that applies in cart.) It's the best deal for a single pair today by $20, although most stores charge at least $60. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Bright Cobalt/Cold Grey/Core Black pictured).
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to make this $8 under October's mention, and $56 less than a new model. That's the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black
or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's a $50 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google Play Store apps
- Android TV OS
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs
- works with Alexa & Google assistant
That's $32 off list, $2 under our mention from last November, and the best price we've ever seen. (Many stores are matching this price.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Blue.
- up to 15 hours battery life per charge
- voice-assistant compatible w/ hands-free calling
- Model: WI-XB400
