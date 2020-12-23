New
Certified Refurb Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$210 $350
free shipping

That's $68 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay, in like-new condition, with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
  • up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
  • Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
  • pairs to multiple devices at a time
  • ambient sound control
  • Model: WH-1000XM4
Verizon Wireless · 6 days ago
Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$280 w/ $50 Gift Card $350
free shipping

It's $70 under the list price. Additionally, apply code "SHOPMORE200" at the Verizon Promotion Center to get a FREE $50 gift card. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless

Tips
  • Available in Silver.
Features
  • up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
  • Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
  • pairs to multiple devices at a time
  • ambient sound control
  • Model: WH-1000XM4
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$278 $350

It's $72 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
  • Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
  • pairs to multiple devices at a time
  • ambient sound control
  • Model: WH-1000XM4

Used 10 times · Verified: 12/23/2020 · Save $71.99 off list

eBay 40% $210 (exp 2 days ago) $210 Buy Now
Amazon 20% $278 (exp 1 mo ago) $278 Check Price
Verizon Wireless 20% -- $280 Check Price
B&H Photo Video   $298 (exp 2 mos ago) -- Check Price