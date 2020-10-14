Thanks to the included $30 B&H Photo Video eGift Card, it's $5 less than our mention from yesterday and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- $30 eGift automatically adds to cart.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- touch controls
- Model: WH-1000XM4
That's $17 less than you'd pay for this quantity in new condition elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by SavingsEmpire via eBay.
That's $78 less than a new model costs at other stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
- Add to cart to bag this price.
- A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty applies.
- In Black.
- Bluetooth
- Noise cancellation
- Extra bass
- Microphone
- Adjustable headband
- Model: WHCH700N/B
- UPC: 027242908727
That's $150 under our previous mention of this bundle and $218 less than buying these items separately elsewhere today. Buy Now at Amazon
- digital noise-canceling headphones
- Alexa Hands-Free
- 128GB
- 6.5" 4K OLED
- triple lens camera system with eye autofocus
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
It's $13 under our June mention, $40 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 6mm neodymium acoustic drivers
- 20Hzz-20kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SHB2505
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Full Array LED backlighting
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Android OS smart TV (with access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more)
That's $30 less than our May mention, $52 off, and at least $30 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- FM stereo receiver
- Bluetooth
- 200 watts of power
- Multiple wired inputs
- Model: STRDH190
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: KD55X750H
