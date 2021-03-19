New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Open-Box Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Extra Bass Headphones
$45 $130
free shipping

That's $33 less than you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Available in Blue.
  • Sold by a4c via eBay.
  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • up to 30 hrs battery life
  • Alexa enabled
  • built-in mic
  • Model: WH-XB700
  • UPC: 683332059351
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones, Blue (Renewed)
$45 $80

It's $35 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Feel the power of extra bass
  • Up to 30 hours of battery life for long-lasting listening
  • Listen in comfort with an on-ear design and swiveling ear cups
  • Optimize your sound settings with the Sony Headphones | connect app
  • Easily take calls wirelessly with the built-in mic
  • Access your smartphones voice assistant with a push of a button
  • High quality wireless audio with Bluetooth and NFC
  • Sub-c connection for fast and efficient recharging
  • In the box: connection cable, USB cable, card, operating instructions, Reference guide
  • Model: WH-XB700
  • UPC: 683332059351

