Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find by $99 today, although most sellers charge at least $348.) Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Silver.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- touch controls
- Model: WH1000XM4/S
- UPC: 887401058812
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to make this $8 under October's mention, and $56 less than a new model. That's the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black
or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's $32 off list, $2 under our mention from last November, and the best price we've ever seen. (Many stores are matching this price.) Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Blue.
- up to 15 hours battery life per charge
- voice-assistant compatible w/ hands-free calling
- Model: WI-XB400
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to drop it to $168.30. That's $10 under our last mention and $110 less than buying a brand new pair today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- active noise cancellation
- Alexa enabled
- 8 hours operation per charge
- IPX42 water resistance
- Model: WF-1000XM4
That's $39 less than what you'd pay for a factory-sealed unit elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- This item is new but is missing its original packaging.
- In Black or White.
That's $44 less than what you'd pay for them new and within $5 of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
- An Apple warranty of at least 60 days applies.
- Apple H1 chip
- active noise cancellation
- 3 sizes of tapered silicone tips
- includes wireless charging case
- up to 4.5 hours of listening time
- Model: MWP22AM/A
Save on a selection of earbuds and over-the-ear headphones. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured are the JBL Tune 510BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $29.95 ($20 off).
Save big on two dozen items in this sale, including headphones, soundbars, audio sunglasses, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II pictured for $99 ($100 off).
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's a $50 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google Play Store apps
- Android TV OS
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs
- works with Alexa & Google assistant
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $278 under the lowest price we could find for this speaker. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30 hours of playback
- water and dust resistant
- Sony X-balanced speaker design
- LED lighting effects
- Bluetooth, USB
- Model: SRSXG500
That's just under $100 off and the best price we've seen for a new pair of these headphones. Buy Now at eBay
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
That's a buck under our November 2020 mention and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find by $2 today.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 35-hours playback
- voice-assistant compatible
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH510
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bluetooth and NFC pairing make for hassle-free wireless connections to stream high-quality music and phone calls, no matter where you are during the day. The headphones feature an up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10 min charge for 5 hours of playback). Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations.
- Industry-leading noise cancellation technology means you hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. These noise canceling headphones feature additional microphones that assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid frequency sounds.
- With the Sony Headphones Connect app, Ambient Sound Control lets you adjust the volume of background sound and gives you the option to allow voices alone to be heard. Meanwhile the Equalizer lets you customize sound levels to suit your music. Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls.
- With the WH-1000XM4 headphones, you can choose to activate either the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa with a simple touch. To use Amazon Alexa, simply download the Sony Headphones Connect app and the Alexa app on your smartphones application marketplace, and follow the setup instructions on the Sony Headphones Connect app.
- When connecting to an Android 6.0+ phone, the WH-1000XM4 automatically detects and pairs with a single tap. If misplaced and connected to your phone, you can easily locate them by ringing them. Youll also receive a notification when your headphone battery is running low, so you know when to charge them.
- Model: WH1000XM4/S
- UPC: 887401058812
