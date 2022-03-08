Get this deal via coupon code "REFURB15". It's less than half of what you'd pay elsewhere and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Alexa enabled
- IPX4 water resistance
- active noise cancellation
- 8 hours operation per charge
- Model: WF-1000XM4
Apply code "REFURB15" to drop the price $17 below our mention a week ago and get the best price we've seen. You'll pay at least $348 elsewhere for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
That is the best price we have seen, in any condition, by $48, and $168 less than a new unit today. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Grey or Black.
- Alexa voice control
- up to 30 hours battery life
- quick attention mode
- Model: WH-XB910N
Bag this for a $9 drop from our February mention, and get it for within $2 of the best price we have seen, by applying coupon code "REFURB15", which also makes it $147 less than you'd pay for a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- charging case
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- includes USB Type-C cable
- works with Google Assistant
- Model: WF-1000XM3
Get this price via coupon code "REFURB15"- the lowest we've seen (and for the first time in nearly a year). Buy Now at eBay
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Save up to $100 off iPad Air, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Pictured are the Refurb Bose Sport Earbuds for $105 ($74 off).
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
While most stores are matched, it's still a substantial $402 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google TV smart apps
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: KD75X80J
- UPC: 027242921825
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR, Dolby Vision & HLG
- Android TV OS smart apps
- Apple AirPlay, Chromecast & Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: KD55X80J
- UPC: 027242921849
That's $17 less than what you'd pay on the PS Store. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by neogames via eBay
Get this deal via coupon code "REFURB15". That's the best price we've seen, a $5 drop from a week ago. Buy Now at eBay
- up to 10 hours of playback
- charging case
- IPX4 splash- and sweat-proof
- Model: WF-C500
It's $2 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Alexa enabled
- IPX4 water resistance
- active noise cancellation
- 8 hours operation per charge
- Model: WF-1000XM4
