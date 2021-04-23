Everywhere else charges $10 more, including that titan of deals, Amazon. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- share, PS, mute buttons
- clickable 2-point capacitive touch pad
- built-in mono speaker & microphone array
- vibration & trigger effect support
- 6-axis motion sensor system
- Model: 3005715
It's a savings of 93% off list price. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
- After any promotional period, subscription continues to be charged at the then-current regular price. You can cancel at anytime.
- Offer is valid for new Ultimate members only
- over 100 high-quality games for console, PC, and Android mobile
- EA Play membership
Save $60 when you apply coupon code "DP4WBR2". Buy Now at keeypon.com
- 55x24"
- 330 lbs. capacity
- Cup holder
- Headphones holder
Apply coupon code "20OFFLUNA21" to take $20 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's also available with a phone clip for $64.98 after coupon code "20OFFBUNDLE2".
- for Amazon’s new cloud gaming service
- Bluetooth & USB connections
That's $18 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Nintendo
- Requires a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to purchase.
- can be paired and used wirelessly with Nintendo Switch Lite
- rechargeable with Nintendo Switch console
Save $130 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
- 6.2" 2280x1080 display
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera system
- Android 9.0 (Pie) OS
- Model: PAFV0001US
That's the best price we could find by $299. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Snapdragon 765G chipset and octa-core processor
- 6.81" 2400x1080 IPS LCD display
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Quad camera system (64MP/12MP/2MP/2MP)
- Front 24MP wide selfie camera
- Android 10 OS
- Model: TA-1243-BL
You'll save at least $59 over what you would pay for these items separately. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18.1MP high-sensitivity MOS sensor
- 10fps shooting rate
- 4K at 30fps video
- 60x zoom optical lens
- includes SanDisk 64GB Extreme Pro memory card and holster bag
- Model: DC-FZ80
Save $160 off the list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 10th-Generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 Ice Lake 1GHz quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: 81YK000TUS
- UPC: 194632924800
That ties our mention from the week of Black Friday and is the best deal we could find now by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Android Smart TV w/ Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: KD55X750H
- UPC: 027242919976
It's $402 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 75" 3840x2160 (4K) display
- HDR X1 processor
- 120Hz refresh rate
- compatible w/ Alexa & Google Assistant
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG
- Android Smart Platform with streaming services
- Model: XBR75X900H
- UPC: 027242919723
It's $144 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Item is open-box and has minor cosmetic damage.
- Includes a 3-year manufacturer's warranty.
- supports HDR10 and Dolby Vision
- dual-band Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- front-panel USB port
- 2 HDMI outputs
- optical and coaxial digital audio output
- Model: UBP-X1100ES
That's the best price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Available in Black.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH710N
