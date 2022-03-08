Coupon code "REFURB15" drops the price. That's $56 less than you'd pay for these headphones in new condition. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH710N/B
- UPC: 027242918948
Sang this for the best price we have seen by $12 and $180 less than you'd pay for a new unit by applying coupon code "REFURB15". Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Alexa voice control
- up to 30 hours battery life
- quick attention mode
- Model: WH-XB910N
That's $121 under the best price we could find for a new pair and the lowest we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Apply coupon code "REFURB15" for this price.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- Alexa enabled
- IPX4 water resistance
- active noise cancellation
- 8 hours operation per charge
- Model: WF-1000XM4
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Pictured are the Refurb Bose Sport Earbuds for $105 ($74 off).
Most stores charge $85 or more. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- 10Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- up to 6 hours of playback per charge
- Model: N400NC
Apply coupon code "K5Y4ODGI" for a savings of $17. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in B1 at this price.
- Sold by MeiElectronic via Amazon.
- 8mm speakers
- touch control
- adjustable ear hooks
- IPX5 waterproof rating
- single and binaural modes
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- includes dust bag and zipper bag
- up to 48-hour runtime with charging case
- Model: DT18
If brewing a hot cup of coffee is the best part of your morning, now's the time to score savings on espresso makers, grinders, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Seattle Coffee Gear via eBay.
- Pictured is the Philips 3200 Super-Automatic Espresso Machine for $599 ($101 off).
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
While most stores are matched, it's still a substantial $402 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google TV smart apps
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: KD75X80J
- UPC: 027242921825
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR, Dolby Vision & HLG
- Android TV OS smart apps
- Apple AirPlay, Chromecast & Google Assistant
- 4 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: KD55X80J
- UPC: 027242921849
That's $17 less than what you'd pay on the PS Store. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by neogames via eBay
