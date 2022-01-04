Coupon code "NY15OFF" drops the price – it's the best deal we could find by $135. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG & Dolby Vision
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Google TV OS w/ Chromecast & Apple Airplay 2
- 4 HDMI inputs & 2 USB ports
- Model: KD65X85J
- UPC: 027242922020
Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" for a 15% savings, which puts this $375 under the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (2160p) resolution
- compatible w/ Google Assistant & Apple Airplay
- 4 HDMI ports
- 3 USB ports
- Model: XR55A90J
- UPC: 027242921962
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
With bowl games and playoffs just around the corner, save on 65", 75", or 85" 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Save up to $700 off list. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" for $459.99 ($140 off).
- 43" for $849.99 ($150 off).
- 50" for $1,049.99 ($250 off).
- 55" for $1,199.99 ($300 off).
- 65" for $1,599.99 ($400 off).
- 75" for $2,299.99 ($700 off).
This is $61 less than we saw it in October, a low today by $24, and the best price we've seen it in any condition. Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Knock an extra 15% off orders of $25 or more via coupon code "NY15OFF". Save on tools, TVs, clothing, shoes, home items, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used twice per account.
- $500 max discount.
After coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25", that's $98 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Supplier Color.
- They're also available in OId Gold for $56.25 after coupon.
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
Use coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25" to score the extra savings if it's not automatically applied. Shop Now at eBay
- adidas Men's Originals ZX 1K Boost Shoes for $57.75 (pictured, $19 off)
Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" for the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 1080p upscaling & playback
- WiFi & ethernet connectivity
- front USB port
- includes HDMI cable & AC adapter
- Model: BDP-BX370
It's $11 under list and the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White at this price.
- foldable
- 30mm drivers
- Model: MDR-ZX110
That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago, and the best price we've seen. It's also at least $5 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- It usually ships within 9 days.
- In Black only at this price.
- 35-hours playback
- voice-assistant compatible
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH510
It's $72 under list price and tied with our Black Friday mention as the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black or Silver.
- touch controls
- Quick Attention mode
- works with Google Assistant
- charging case
- includes USB Type-C cable
- Model: WF-1000XM3
More Offers
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1 Powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. No USB HDD Recording
- MOTIONFLOW XR WITH NATIVE 120HZ REFRESH RATE On-screen motion stays smooth and clear, allowing fast moving sequences in sports, action movies, and games to be seen with lifelike clarity.
- TRILUMINOS PRO Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
- GOOGLE TV Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and many more.
- 4K X-REALITY PRO Our unique 4K database upscales all the HD content you love to near-4K resolution bringing back real-world detail and texture.
- WORKS WITH ALEXA Through an Alexa enabled device, ask Alexa to change channels, adjust volume, and turn your TV on/off.
- HIGH DYNAMIC RANGE (HDR) & DOLBY Vision Enjoy immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with HDR and Dolby Vision.
- GOOGLE ASSISTANT Use your voice to easily find your favorite movies, shows, and music. Get answers on screen, control smart home devices, and more.
- APPLE AIRPLAY Works with AirPlay 2 to easily stream content from your Apple device.
- ULTRA-SLIM WALL MOUNT COMPATIBLE Hang your TV like a work of art with the SU-WL855 ultra-slim wall-mount bracket (sold separately) available for 55 class, 65 class, and 75 class X85J series TVs.
It's $100 under list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K HDR PROCESSOR X1 Powerful TV processing that delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. No USB HDD Recording
- MOTIONFLOW XR WITH NATIVE 120HZ REFRESH RATE On-screen motion stays smooth and clear, allowing fast moving sequences in sports, action movies, and games to be seen with lifelike clarity.
- TRILUMINOS PRO Reproduces more colors than a conventional TV resulting in picture quality that is natural and precise, and closer than ever to real life.
- GOOGLE TV Seamlessly browse 700,000+ movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services, all in one place. Watch content from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and many more.
- 4K X-REALITY PRO Our unique 4K database upscales all the HD content you love to near-4K resolution bringing back real-world detail and texture.
- WORKS WITH ALEXA Through an Alexa enabled device, ask Alexa to change channels, adjust volume, and turn your TV on/off.
- HIGH DYNAMIC RANGE (HDR) & DOLBY Vision Enjoy immersive and engaging cinematic content as the creator intended with HDR and Dolby Vision.
- GOOGLE ASSISTANT Use your voice to easily find your favorite movies, shows, and music. Get answers on screen, control smart home devices, and more.
- APPLE AIRPLAY Works with AirPlay 2 to easily stream content from your Apple device.
- ULTRA-SLIM WALL MOUNT COMPATIBLE Hang your TV like a work of art with the SU-WL855 ultra-slim wall-mount bracket (sold separately) available for 55 class, 65 class, and 75 class X85J series TVs.
