Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $19 under our June mention of a certified refurb and the lowest price we've seen for it. (It's $86 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- waterproof
- LED illumination
- Model: SRS-XB33
That's a $16 low. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- In three colors (Black pictured).
- 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- two 75mm woofers and two 20mm tweeters
- echo- and noise-cancelling microphone
- push-button access to Siri or Google Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- Model: HKOS4
Clip the 5% coupon and apply code "30HT4S32" to save $42 and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zealot-US via Amazon.
- Non-prime customers pay $66.20.
- IPX6 waterproof rating
- BassUp technology
- includes 14,400mAh power bank
- up to 50 hour playtime
- Model: S67
That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Harman Audio
- Available in Black at this price.
- IPX7 waterproof
- up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge
- aluminum carrying handle
- Model: HKOS6
It's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Bluetooth 5.0
- multi-sync technology
- IPX5 water resistant
- Model: SOLROCKMULTIXUS
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Apple Watch 6 44mm GPS Smartwatch for $461.61 ($116. off).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $164 less than they cost new at Amazon and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- noise cancelling microphone
- Alexa enabled
- up to 18 hours talk time w/ charging case
- Model: WFSP800N
That's $48 less than buying a new pair from Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Black
or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's a $50 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google Play Store apps
- Android TV OS
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs
- works with Alexa & Google assistant
