Apply code "PURCHASECR15 to save $66 off the list price. You'll pay at least $58 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- Available in Green.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
- IP67 waterproof rating, dustproof, shockproof, and rustproof
- up to 12 hours playtime
- X-balanced speaker
- USB-C rechargeable
- Model: SRS-XB12
Use coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get it for $36 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof design
- LED illumination
- up to 24 hours of battery life
- sync up to 100 speakers
- Model: SRSXB33/B
Save on Bluetooth speakers from brands like JBL, iHome, and brilliantly, Victrola. Shop Now at Kohl's
- You'll earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend (redeemable from December 25 to January 3 2021).
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is the JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker for $89.99 with $10 Kohl's Cash (low by $10).
Shop over 100 speakers with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Redeem December 10 through 20.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the JBL Pulse4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $179.99 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $30 thanks to the Kohl's Cash).
That's $50 off and the best price we've seen. (Many other stores are matching this deal.) Buy Now at Staples
- It's available in White or Blue.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- built-in mic for hands-free calls
- AUX port
- Model: 752195-0200
That's $49 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on December 20, but can still be purchased at this price now.
- 8-hour battery life on full charge
- built-in microphone
- Model: 1067915
That's $72 under the lowest price we could find for this quantity and weight of silver bars elsewhere.
Update: It's now $283.70. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by APMEX via eBay.
- .999 fine silver
That's $53 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Perfume Empire via eBay
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
Apply coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to make this the best deal we've seen in any condition and $46 less than a new pair. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by secondipity via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WH-CH710N/B
That's the best price we could find by $28.
Update: It's now $518. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 14 but can be ordered now.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Android Smart TV w/ Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: KD55X750H
It's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Does not play CDs.
- compatible w/ SiriusXM
- includes remote control
- 6.95" capacitive touchscreen display
- plays media from USB memory devices
- 10-band equalizer w/ digital time alignment
- Model: XAV-AX5000
It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Available in Blue or Black.
- Extra Bass
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 11.9mm drivers
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- Model: WF-XB700
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|66%
|--
|$34
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|$33 (exp 1 wk ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register