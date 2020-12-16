New
eBay · 22 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sony Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$34 $40
free shipping

Apply code "PURCHASECR15 to save $66 off the list price. You'll pay at least $58 for a new model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • Available in Green.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
Features
  • IP67 waterproof rating, dustproof, shockproof, and rustproof
  • up to 12 hours playtime
  • X-balanced speaker
  • USB-C rechargeable
  • Model: SRS-XB12
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Sony Electronics
Refurbished Bluetooth
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 66% -- $34 Buy Now
Amazon   $33 (exp 1 wk ago) -- Check Price