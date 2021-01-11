New
Ends Today
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$58 $73
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAY20LESSCR" to get it $92 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Available in Blue.
Features
  • waterproof
  • LED illumination
  • Model: SRS-XB33
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAY20LESSCR"
  • Expires in 10 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Sony Electronics
Refurbished Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 61% -- $58 Buy Now