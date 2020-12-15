New
eBay · 46 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Portable Speaker
$62 $73
free shipping

Use coupon code "PURCHASECR15" to get it for $36 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • waterproof, rustproof, dustproof and shockproof design
  • LED illumination
  • up to 24 hours of battery life
  • sync up to 100 speakers
  • Model: SRSXB33/B
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PURCHASECR15"
  • Expires 12/19/2020
    Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Portable Speakers eBay Sony Electronics
Refurbished Bluetooth Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 58% -- $62 Buy Now