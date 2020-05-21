Personalize your DealNews Experience
Step up your game and add more versatility with this controller attachment. Though it's not discounted, it's been hard to find unless you want to pay astronomical prices (gouging). We just wanted to help you out with knowing when and where it will be available at a normal price. Buy Now at GameStop
That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $92. Buy Now at eBay
Best Buy is currently the only retailer we could find that offers this headset in any condition. Buy Now at Best Buy
There's mini arcade games for less than $20 and controllers from $45, among many other offerings including consoles, headsets, and charging stations. Shop Now at Best Buy
Bag accessories from only $5; with headsets from only $12, mini arcade games from $16, and wireless adapters from $19. Shop Now at Best Buy
Controllers start at $10 after savings and games at $19. Shop Now at Walmart
No PC. No wires. No limits. Now you can play virtually almost anywhere with just the headset and controllers. Though this item is not discounted, we thought it might be of interest to know where you can get it. The headset with 128GB has been difficult to find over the past few months. Buy Now at Oculus
Buy any new or used console and you can save on a bevy of pre-owned games, including Overwatch, Horizon Zero Dawn, Kingdom Hearts III, and more. Buy Now at GameStop
Save on a humongous selection of games for most platforms including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, and more. Shop Now at GameStop
"I won't quit skating until I am physically unable." 20 years after the release of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2, we get to put Tony's quote to the test, with rescanned skaters at their current ages pulling ollies, 180 kickflips, Tony's legendary 900, wall plants, and dad jokes. Buy Now at GameStop
Star Wars fans, you'd pay about $60 more elsewhere for this Xbox One X bundle; you won't even need to use the Force to save with this deal. Buy Now at GameStop
That's a savings of $36 and less than we could find for a used pair. Buy Now at Best Buy
Thanks to the included gift card, that's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now at Dell Home
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
After coupon code "GAL3A2", that's less than $3 per month and $28 under most major retailers. Buy Now at Rakuten
