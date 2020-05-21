Open Offer in New Tab
GameStop · 1 hr ago
Sony DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment
$30
curbside pickup

Step up your game and add more versatility with this controller attachment. Though it's not discounted, it's been hard to find unless you want to pay astronomical prices (gouging). We just wanted to help you out with knowing when and where it will be available at a normal price. Buy Now at GameStop

Tips
  • It will be back in stock on June 5.
  • Opt for curbside pickup to dodge the $3.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • 2 ergonomically designed mappable rear buttons
  • OLED digital display
  • 3.5mm headset jack
  • up to 3 button profiles
  • Model: 3004784
