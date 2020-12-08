It's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- 33-1/3 and 45 rpm playback speeds
- Bluetooth connectivity
- USB output as well
- Model: PSLX310BT
Save on 16 headphones and speakers. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headset for $88 ($112 off list).
It's $60 under list and the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Available in Blue or Black.
- Extra Bass
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 11.9mm drivers
- up to 9 hours playtime per charge
- 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- Model: WF-XB700
That's $102 off list and a great deal that is price-matched at several stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- up to 35 hours playtime
- dual noise sensor
- voice control
- built-in mic
- Model: WHCH710N
That's $100 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 100-watts per channel
- Dolby and DTS surround sound decoding
- supports 5.1.2 Atmos system
- built-in WiFi
- front-panel USB port
- 6 HDMI inputs and 2 HDMI outputs
- optical and coaxial digital audio input
- 3 analog stereo audio inputs
- includes remote control, 2 AAA-batteries, automatic calibration microphone, and FM wire antenna
- Model: STR-DN1080
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB Tablet for $849 ($220 low).
Save on headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured is the JBL TUNE 120TWS Headphones for $55.95 ($44 off).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's a buck under our last mention and the lowest total price including shipping that we could find today by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- gives your entertainment system a boost
- EQ controls
- Built-in safety features
- microphone and AUX input
That's $45 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black
- Sold by Shoebacca via eBay
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
That's at least $2 less than what you'd pay for comparable tarps elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 14 but can be ordered now.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Android Smart TV w/ Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: KD55X750H
It's the lowest price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- Does not play CDs.
- compatible w/ SiriusXM
- includes remote control
- 6.95" capacitive touchscreen display
- plays media from USB memory devices
- 10-band equalizer w/ digital time alignment
- Model: XAV-AX5000
It's $300 under list price and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 3840x2160 native resolution
- Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
- Android TV with Smart TV apps
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
- Model: XBR-75X800H
It's $202 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Crutchfield
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- Apple HomeKit
- Alexa and Google Assistant enabled
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: XBR65X800H
- UPC: 027242919839
