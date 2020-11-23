New
Sony 75" 4K HDR LED UHD Android Smart TV
$998 $1,298
free shipping

It's $300 under list price and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision, HDR 10 & HLG support
  • Android TV with Smart TV apps
  • 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB ports
  • Model: XBR-75X800H
