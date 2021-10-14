Use code "SAVESPOOKY15" to get this deal. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Note that it won't play 4K UHD discs. It just upscales your Blu-rays to near 4K quality to look nicer on your 4K TV.
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- Full HD 1080p Playback via HDMI
- Near-4K Resolution Upscaling
- 3D Playback and 2D to 3D Conversion
- Wi-Fi and Ethernet Network Connectivity
- DLNA & Miracast Mobile Device Mirroring
- Front USB Port
- Dolby TrueHD & DTS-HD Master Audio
- Model: BDPS6700
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct.
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Apply coupon code "SAVESPOOKY15" to save an extra 15% off luxury Dyson items, from hairdryers, to multi-purpose hair tools, vacuums, air purifiers, and more.
- Sold by Dyson via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more.
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15.
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $4.
- In Black
or White.
- 30mm drivers
- Swivel design
- 47.25" tangle free wire
- Model: MDRZX110
That's a $50 low.
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Google Play Store apps
- Android TV OS
- 4 HDMI inputs, 2 USB inputs
- works with Alexa & Google assistant
That's $32 off list, $2 under our mention from last November, and the best price we've ever seen. (Many stores are matching this price.)
- In Black or Blue.
- up to 15 hours battery life per charge
- voice-assistant compatible w/ hands-free calling
- Model: WI-XB400
That's just under $100 off and the best price we've seen for a new pair of these headphones.
- up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
- Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
- pairs to multiple devices at a time
- ambient sound control
- Model: WH-1000XM4
