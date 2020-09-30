New
Sony Series 65" 4K UHD LED Smart TV
$970 $1,600
free shipping

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant
  • HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
  • 120 Hz refresh rate / X-motion clarity
  • 2 USB ports
  • 4 HDMI ports
  • Model: XBR65X90CH
