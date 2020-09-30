That's $28 less than what most stores charge. Buy Now at Costco
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Works with Alexa & the Google Assistant
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- 120 Hz refresh rate / X-motion clarity
- 2 USB ports
- 4 HDMI ports
- Model: XBR65X90CH
That's the best price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10, HLG
- Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: KD55X750H
Save $220 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10- & HLG-compatible
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Android TV smart platform (access to apps including CBS All Access, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, SHOWTIME, STARZ, Sling TV, and YouTube)
- compatible with Chromecast, Alexa, Google Assistant
- Model: XBR65X900F
- UPC: 027242909878
Elsewhere you'd pay the same but without those lucrative gift cards! Buy Now at BuyDig
- You'll receive a $100, $50, and $40 gift card within two to four weeks.
- 3840 x 2160 4K display
- 16GB on-storage RAM
- HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
- Android OS
- Model: XBR85X800H
Save on TVs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG. Prices start at $89. Shop Now at Amazon
There are 8 models to choose from, with prices starting at $450. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on over 550 TVs from brands like Samsung, TCL, LG, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on brands such as LG, Westinghouse, Vizio, Samsung, TCL, and more. Prices start at $79. Shop Now at Amazon
- No warranty information is provided.
That's now roughly about $240 less than you'd pay for a laptop with similar specs a quite a bit of bang for your buck. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay an additional 5% surcharge.
- 10th-gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 1.3GHz Ice Lake quad-core CPU
- 15.6" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) IPS touchscreen display
- 12GB RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
- Window 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 81YK006XUS
That's the best deal we could find by $34. Buy Now at Costco
- Non-members pay $10 extra.
- soundbar (w/ 3 full-range speakers), two surround speakers, and wireless 5" subwoofer
- compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Model: V51-H6
That's the best price we've seen by $10. Buy Now at Costco
- base station
- keypad
- range extender
- motion sensor
- 6 contact sensors
That's $17 less than you'd pay for this quantity in new condition elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by SavingsEmpire via eBay.
That's the best price we could find for an open-box set by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by savingsempire via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- compatible with Apple or Android smartphones
- free SmartKey app for customized in-line remote function
- swivel design for portability
- 47.25" (1.2m) tangle-free Y-type cord
- Model: MDRXB450AP
