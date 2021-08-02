Certified Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $194
eBay · 53 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
$194 $228
free shipping

Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to get the lowest price for a refurb we could find by $34. For further comparison, you'd pay at least $278 for this item in new condition. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Black.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging
  • Alexa and Google Assistant integrations
  • pairs to multiple devices at a time
  • ambient sound control
  • Model: WH-1000XM4
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 3/9/2022
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 44% $200 (exp 1 hr ago) $194 Buy Now
Amazon 20% $248 (exp 1 mo ago) $278 Check Price
Woot! An Amazon Company   $180 (exp 2 days ago) -- Check Price
Crutchfield   $278 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price
Adorama   $278 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price
Verizon Wireless   $280 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price
B&H Photo Video   $298 (exp 9 mos ago) -- Check Price