New
Crutchfield · 22 mins ago
Sonos Playbase Wireless Soundbase
$349 $549
free shipping

It's a low today by $199 and $190 less than our October mention. Buy Now at Crutchfield

Tips
  • Available in White.
Features
  • 10 amplified speakers
  • optical digital output
  • streams more than 30 services
  • Model: PBASEUS1
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 22 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Streaming Media Players Crutchfield Sonos
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Crutchfield 36% -- $349 Buy Now