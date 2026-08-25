Anyone dealing with a crowded entryway or closet will appreciate the six tiers of stacked storage without the cabinet eating up much floor space, and it's currently $4 off the list price. The 8-cube option is also available for $40 in Ink Black and the 10-cube option is $50 in the color Cloud White. Buy Now at Amazon
- Stores 24 pairs with side hooks
- Supports 11-lb. per slot with anti-tip kit
- Includes hammer for tool-free assembly
- Ventilated dust-free design with clear doors
- Modular design for versatile custom storage
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Expires 8/28/2026
Published 1 hr ago
Verified 48 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Crate & Barrel's Furniture Clearance Sale spans sofas, dining tables, beds, and storage pieces, with items like the Soma Accent Chair at $450, down from $999. A Cambria Tufted Upholstered Bed is priced from $1,900, down from up to $2,999, showing discounts across both small accents and larger bedroom furniture. All clearance items are final sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and accent chairs
- Dining tables, credenzas, and bedroom furniture included
- Storage pieces and accent tables also on sale
- Final sale, no returns or exchanges
- No promo code required
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
At Woot, get this Big Bean Bag Lounger Sofa for $87. It's a great price for such a lounger sofa. It comes with a matching pillow and a high-rebound sponge fill designed to keep its shape over time. Deal ends August 29. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
AT Wayfair, get this Martha Stewart armchair for $62 when you clip the on-page coupon. That makes for a savings of 90%. Buy Now at Wayfair
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Amazon has this Songmics jewelry box with a glass window on top so you can see your rings and earrings without opening a drawer, useful if you're tired of digging through a jumbled case. It's $18 right now, $12 off the $30 list price. It's in Cream White at this price or the other colors for a few bucks more. Buy Now at Amazon
Space-saving bags like these work well for compressing off-season clothing or bedding before storing them under a bed or in a closet, and the included electric pump saves you from doing it by hand. At $20, that's $4 off the $24 list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1500mAh USB-C rechargeable pump with 4000Pa suction
- Double zipper and triple-seal valve for airtight protection
- Durable reusable PA and PE material construction
- Includes 9 multi-size vacuum storage bags
- Compresses storage volume by up to 80%
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|10%
|--
|$32
|Buy Now
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