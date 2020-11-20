New
eBay · 19 mins ago
Refurb Snow Joe 24V 11" Cordless Snow Shovel w/ 5Ah Battery
$79 $169
free shipping

That's $51 under the best price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Snow Joe via eBay with a 90-day warranty.
  • blasts through up to 2,025-lbs. of snow per charge
  • dual-handle
  • heavy-duty 2-blade paddle auger
  • throws snow up to 20-ft.
  • Model: 24V-SS11-XR
