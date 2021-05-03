Snow Joe 2-in-1 Snow Broom with 18" Ice Scraper for $9
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Snow Joe 2-in-1 Snow Broom with 18" Ice Scraper
$8.93 $17
free shipping w/ $35

That's the best it's been if you meet the free shipping threshold or have Walmart+ (it's $2 under our February mention), and a current low by $11. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • weighs 1.4-lbs.
  • interlocking extension poles extend from 33" to 52"
  • Model: SJBLZD
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Garden Tools Walmart Snow Joe
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers

Snow Joe 2-in-1 Snow Broom with 18" Ice Scraper for $9
Amazon · 2 mos ago
Snow Joe 2-in-1 Snow Broom with 18" Ice Scraper
$8.93 $17
free shipping

It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • weighs 1.4-lbs.
  • interlocking extension poles extend from 33" to 52"
  • Model: SJBLZD
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Amazon 47% $11 (exp 2 mos ago) $9 Buy Now
Walmart 47% -- $9 Check Price
Staples   $11 (exp 1 mo ago) -- Check Price