Refurb Snow Joe 18" 15-Amp Electric Snow Thrower
$109 $179
free shipping

That's at least $38 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Sun Joe & Snow Joe via eBay.
  • A 90-day manufacturer warranty is provided.
  • 180° adjustable chute
  • 4-blade rotor
  • halogen headlight
  • moves up to 720 lbs of snow per minute
  • Model: SJ623E
  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 39% -- $109 Buy Now
Amazon   $105 (exp 11 mos ago) -- Check Price