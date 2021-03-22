That's the best we've seen at $37 under our December refurb mention, and $177 less than a new model costs. Buy Now at eBay
- Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get this price.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- includes 40V 5.0 Ah EcoSharp Pro lithium-ion battery
- up to 65 minutes of runtime on a single charge
- moves up to 495 pounds of snow per minute
- Model: ION18SB-PRO
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" x 5. 5" blade
- spring-loaded handle reduces strain
- steel shaft
- Model: SJEG700
It's $57 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 14-amp motor
- moves up to 730-lbs. of snow per minute
- easy to turn and maneuver
- chucks snow up to 20-ft. away
- Model: SJ624E
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" spikes
- 5 aerating wheels
- Model: 45-0365
That's a shipped low by $6 and very low to the best price it's ever been on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
- 180° pivoting hose connector
- 360° rotating tap connector
- dial-in faucet settings
- Model: SJI-MFGA1
Save on a variety of garden tools from brands like Husqvarna, Ryobi, STIHL, and many more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Milwaukee M18 Blower Kit for $279.99 ($20 low).
You'd pay at least $8 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3-position tine depth adjustment
- Stainless steel tines
- Includes full set of replacement tines
- Model: 27022
It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by audiosavings via eBay.
- Built In Radio
- Bluetooth
- Full Function Remote
- Adjustable Equalizer Settings
- Built In Dual Cooling Fan
- Multi Colored Display
- 1,000 Watts
- Model: RPA60BT
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
Save on a selection of instruments, cases, amps, accessories, gear, and more, all with prices starting around $2. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Musician's Friend via eBay.
- Pictured is the Mitchell MU40 Soprano Ukulele in Natural for $29.99 ($15 off).
- Most items over $25 bag free shipping.
It's $10 under our mention from January, $220 under the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Dark Grey Heather or Light Grey Heather
- Sold Brandjc17 via eBay.
Apply coupon code "PREP4SPRING20" to get $21 under our mention from November and $34 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 13.5-amp motor
- moves up to 650-lbs. of snow per minute
- 4-blade steel auger
- cuts 18" wide & 10" deep with each pass
- Model: SJ621
