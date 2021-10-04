That's $49 less than what you'd pay for it new. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- dual LED lights
- 180° adjustable chute
- Model: SJ627E
-
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Coupon code "DNEWS167921" cuts it to $69 under the best price we could find for a new one.
- A 90-day Snow Joe warranty applies.
- up to 22 minutes of runtime per charge
- 400W motor
- throws snow up to 20 feet and cuts a 13" x 6" path
- Model: 24V-SS13
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's a shipped low by $6.
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
To save $16, apply coupon code "FXKB6WXS".
- The 75-ft. option drops to $21.59, the 50-ft. to $16.79, and the 30-ft. to $13.79 with the same code.
- Sold by Colrasn via Amazon.
- 9-function spray nozzle
- 3/4" solid brass connectors
- 3750d polyester fabric cover
It's $16 under our mention from November and the lowest price we could find by $25.
Update: The price increased to $22.14.
- coverage up to 3,900 sq. ft.
- 4-way adjustment
- zoom control
- Quick Connect product adapter
- Model: 65031-AMZ
You'd pay $23 for just a 4-pack at JCPenney.
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
Most stores charge at least $148.
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia.
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
Take up to half off new and open-box Apple Watches, Macbooks, iPads, iPhones, accessories, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Smartwatch for $209 ($61 under the best price we could find for a factory-sealed one).
- See individual product pages for warranty details on open-box items.
- Sold by various third-party eBay sellers.
