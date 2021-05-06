SmileMart Adjustable Portable Basketball Hoop for $60

It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- wheeled portable base can be filled with water or sand
- height adjustable from 5- to 7-feet
- 29" backboard
- Model: 591609
Expires 6/6/2021
Published 1 hr ago
It's a savings of $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- concrete weight plates
- chrome finish bar
- two pairs of spin lock collars
- non-slip grip
Save on water bottles from $4, socks from $6, t-shirts from $12, sandals from $19, and more. Shop Now at REI
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Shop discounted backpacks, apparel, sunglasses, and equipment. Shop Now at REI
- Pictured is the Osprey Porter 46 Travel Pack for $90.73 (low by $14).
- Orders of $50 or more ship free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at REI
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
- built-in hook for hanging inside tent, RV, umbrella, and more
- recyclable
It's $97 under list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- measures 83" x 189" x 122"
- 5 windows
Save on clothing, electronics, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping.
That's a $41 low. Buy Now at Walmart
- 100 built-in licensed arcade and console games
These bikes are hard to find right now – what third-party sellers exist charge at least $719. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
It's a savings of $330 off the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available in Graphite Grey.
- 3rd Generation Ryzen 3 4300U 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 14" IPS touch display
- 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD
- Windows 10 in S Mode
- functions as a laptop or tablet
- Model: 81X2000HUS
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- wood-like metal legs
- 308-lb. max capacity
- measures 21" x 21.7" x 30"
