That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- 3rd-Gen. Ryzen 5 3600 3.6GHz 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM; 500GB SSD
- Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GPU graphics card
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: ST-ARCH-3600-1650-500GSSD
- UPC: 811698031241
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
It's $100 off the list price and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.6GHz 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 12GB graphics
- Model: ST-Arch3.0-0181
- UPC: 811698033658
It's $430 under list price.
Update: The price drops to $498.99 in cart. Buy Now at HP
- 11th-Gen. Intel Core i5-11400 2.6GHz Rocket Lake 6-core CPU
- 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: 1K4F1AV_1
That's the best price we could find by $190. Buy Now at Amazon
- Expect delivery in 4 to 5 weeks.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X CPU
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, & 1TB hard drive
- GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: GA15DK-AS776
- UPC: 195553131650
Save on a variety of desktop configurations for your office or home office, including Vostro and OptiPlex systems. Shop Now at Dell Technologies
- Pictured is the Dell Vostro 3888 10th-Gen. i5 Desktop for $529 ($427 off).
Save on a range of refurbished desktops with coupon code "2021SEPTDEAL4". Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
- A standard 100-day limited warranty applies.
- Clearance items are excluded.
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
You'd pay at least $81 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold Lenovo via eBay.
- MediaTek Helio P22T 2.3GHz octa-core CPU
- 10.3" 1920x1200 IPS LCD display
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: ZA5W0029US
At 50% off, this is the lowest price we found in any color by $3. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Reebok via eBay.
That's is $38 below the list price Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
More Offers
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 12-Thread 3.6GHz (4.2 GHz Max Boost) CPU | 500GB SSD Up to 30x faster than traditional HDD | B450M Motherboard | VR and 4K Ready
- GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 Graphics Card (Brand May Varies) | 8GB DDR4 3000MHz Gaming Memory with Heat Spreaders | Windows 10 Home 64-bit | Skytech High Performance Cooler
- 802.11AC Wi-Fi | No Bloatware | 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI Guaranteed | HD Audio and Mic | Free Gaming Keyboard and Mouse | 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1
- 3 x RGB RING Fans for Maximum Air Flow | Powered by 80 Plus Certified 500 Watt Power Supply | Skytech New Archangel Gaming Case with Tempered Glass - White
- 1 Year Warranty on Parts and Labor | Lifetime Free Technical Support | Assembled in the USA | This powerful gaming PC is capable of running all your favorite games such as World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWNs Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more at High to Ultra settings, crisp 1080p Full HD resolution and smooth 60+ FPS game play
- Model: ST-ARCH-3600-1650-500GSSD
- UPC: 811698031241
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 6-Core 12-Thread 3.6GHz (4.2 GHz Max Boost) CPU | 500GB SSD Up to 30x faster than traditional HDD | B450M Motherboard | VR and 4K Ready
- GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 Graphics Card (Brand May Varies) | 8GB DDR4 3000MHz Gaming Memory with Heat Spreaders | Windows 10 Home 64-bit | Skytech High Performance Cooler
- 802.11AC Wi-Fi | No Bloatware | 1 x DisplayPort, 1 x HDMI Guaranteed | HD Audio and Mic | Free Gaming Keyboard and Mouse | 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1
- 3 x RGB RING Fans for Maximum Air Flow | Powered by 80 Plus Certified 500 Watt Power Supply | Skytech New Archangel Gaming Case with Tempered Glass - White
- 1 Year Warranty on Parts and Labor | Lifetime Free Technical Support | Assembled in the USA | This powerful gaming PC is capable of running all your favorite games such as World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Grand Theft Auto V, Apex Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, PLAYERUNKNOWNs Battlegrounds, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Battlefield V, Minecraft, The Division 2, and more at High to Ultra settings, crisp 1080p Full HD resolution and smooth 60+ FPS game play
- Model: ST-ARCH-3600-1650-500GSSD
- UPC: 811698031241
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|26%
|--
|$889
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|--
|$920
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$1000 (exp 4 mos ago)
|$920
|Check Price
Sign In or Register