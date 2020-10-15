New
Refurb Skullcandy Sesh True Wireless In-Ear Headphones
$20 $80
free shipping

It's $10 less than buying it new at most major retailers. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
  • A 2-year Allstate warranty is provided.
  • up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge
  • charging case
  • IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistant
  • Model: S2SSWM003
