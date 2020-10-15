It's $10 less than buying it new at most major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Voodublu via eBay.
- A 2-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge
- charging case
- IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistant
- Model: S2SSWM003
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $31 under the best price we could find for a new one in any color. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by greatvaluesite via eBay.
- No warranty applies, although the seller does offer a 60-day return policy.
- Available in Black.
- built-in microphone
- 32 ohms impedance
- up to 40 hours of battery life
- 40mm drivers
- Model: SCS6CRW-K591
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
Get this price via coupon code "PLUSVALUE" and save $40 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by eurobike17 via eBay
- Choose the aluminum wheels option for this deal
- The bike arrives mostly assembled. You need to install the front wheel, pedals, handlebar, seat and air up the tires.
- dual disc brake
- 21 gears
- 49cm frame
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
