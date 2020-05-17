Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 36 mins ago
Skullcandy Jib Bluetooth Earbuds
$10 $30
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Available in Black, Purple, or Blue.
  • Sold by Skullcandy via Walmart.
Features
  • in-line microphone
  • up to 6 hours of battery life
  • Model: S2DUW-K003
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Headphones Walmart Skullcandy
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register