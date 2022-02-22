Apply coupon code "PREZDAY15" to get this for $43 less than you'd pay for a new pair. It's also $3 under our December mention and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black (pictured) and Gray.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by greatvaluesite via eBay.
- 30 hours' total battery
- 3 EQ Modes
- built-in Tile technology (to locate if lost)
- Model: S2IVW-N742
That's the best per-pair price we've seen, and $5 more at Walmart for a new pair. (A single refurb pair costs $12 in our December mention.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Great Value Site via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 12 hours of battery life
- IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant
- Model: S2DMW
Coming in at $8 under Walmart, it's the best deal we could find for these value buds. Choose from Black or Blue, with quantity discounts also available. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GreatValueSite via eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate
That's $31 less than what you'd pay for them new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by voodublu via eBay
- built-in microphone
- Bluetooth
- up to 3 hours of use
- charging case (provides up to 7 hours of additional use)
- IP55 sweat, water & dust resistance
- includes charging cable and small, medium, and large ear gels
- Model: S2TDWM003
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Save up to $100 off iPad Air, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at Target
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Apply coupon code "SAVE50 " to get an extra $50 off a selection of Bose earbuds and audio glasses frames. Shop Now at Bose
- Bose Refurbished items are backed by a full 1-year Bose warranty, same as new products.
- Pictured are the Refurb Bose Sport Earbuds for $105 ($74 off).
Save on headphones, smart lighting, hard drives, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Pictured are the Certified Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Noise Canceling Earbud Headphones for $75 ($95 less than buying new).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees where available, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Coupon code "PREZDAY15" gets the extra discount across eBay's Presidents' Day sale range. It's the first general-use coupon from eBay this year without a minimum spend. Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon has a maximum discount of $100, and is limited to two uses per account.
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- RCA, USB, SD Card, and MP3 inputs
- dual mic inputs
- remote control
- Model: RX38UR
That's a $5 drop since last month and the best price we've ever seen for these. Buy Now at eBay
- Matte Redline frame w/ Prizm Black lenses
- Model: OO9013-I255
Get this price via coupon code "PREZDAY15" and save $19 off list. Buy Now at eBay
