eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Skullcandy Hesh 2 Wireless Headphones
$17 $49
free shipping

That's $32 less than you'd pay for these in new condition, and $4 less than we saw them in November. Buy Now at eBay

  • In Black.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
  • 50mm drivers
  • adjustable headband
  • 12 hours playtime on full charge
  • backup cable with microphone and remote
  • Model: S6HBGY
