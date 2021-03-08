New
eBay · 1 hr ago
$17 $49
free shipping
That's $32 less than you'd pay for these in new condition, and $4 less than we saw them in November. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- In Black.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Greatvaluesite via eBay.
Features
- 50mm drivers
- adjustable headband
- 12 hours playtime on full charge
- backup cable with microphone and remote
- Model: S6HBGY
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
