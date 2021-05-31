Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $52
eBay
Certified Refurb Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
$52 $61
free shipping

Once you apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER", it's $38 less than you'd pay for a new pair.

  • Sold by greatvaluesite via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • Bluetooth wireless technology
  • adjustable sensory bass
  • noise-isolating fit
  • microphone
  • call, track, and volume control
  • 40 hours of battery life
  • Model: S6CRW-K591
  • UPC: 878615084377
  Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphone - Black for $90
Amazon
Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Headphone - Black
$90 $115

It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • Bluetooth wireless technology
  • Rapid Charge: 10 Minutes = 3 Hours; 40 Hours of Total Battery Life
  • Adjustable Sensory Bass
  • Noise Isolating Fit
  • Microphone, Call, Track, and Volume Control
  • Model: S6CRW-K591
  • UPC: 878615084377
