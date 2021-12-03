Save $100 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Prices and stock may vary by ZIP code.
- includes 12V 1/2" drill driver, 1/4" hex impact driver, oscillating multi-tool, area light, bluetooth speaker, two 2.0Ah batteries, and one standard charger
- Model: CB7368A-20
Published 12 min ago
That's the lowest shipped price we could find by $41. Buy Now at Amazon
- The option with Quick Charge is available for $79.98 ($10 off), and The Drill with Impact Driver is $159.04 ($21 off).
- LED Light
- high and low speed settings
- 1/2" single-sleeve keyless metal chuck
- Model: DL529303
Take half off with coupon code "O4VGWOMJ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Xinjidaichuang via Amazon.
- 24 screwdriver bit heads and 1 shaft
- magnetic box
That's $20 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- This is the tool only. Battery/charger not included.
- LED light sight
- tool-free depth adjustment
- includes collet wrench
- Model: P601
Receive a free tool or battery with purchase of power tools from brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Milwaukee, and more. The free item adds a savings value of up to $199 to your order. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20V Max Power Tool 2-Pack Lithium Battery Kit w/ free tool or battery for $199 (a low by at least $129 w/ free battery/tool).
You'd pay $6 more via eBay. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP
- Corrosion resistant black oxide coating
- 135 degree split point tip
- Model: 48-89-1561
More than 25,000 products, ranging from Christmas trees to freezers, are discounted in Lowe's Cyber Monday sale. Shop Now at Lowe's
The deals change daily, so don't wait to buy. Save on bath fixtures, garden tools, home improvement, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on tool chests, saws, combo kits, hand tools, lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Kobalt 2-Tool 24V Max Brushless Combo Kit for $149 ($50 off list).
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
