It's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee or spend $45 for free shipping.
- gold-oxide coating resists heat build-up
- storage case
- Model: 98021
It's marked down by 50%. Buy Now at Lowe's
- ToughCase+ system
- bit-bar design
- extended FlexTorq Zone
- Model: DWACFT100SET
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 for free shipping.
- fits 1/4" hex impact drivers
- precision-milled bit tips
- magnetic tips
- Model: SDMSD24
That's $2 off and $4 under the best price we could find for a 6-piece set elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $45 or more ship free.)
- chamfered cutting edges for increased durability
- Model: IWAX8PC
It's $8 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup (stock varies by ZIP) to save $5.99 on shipping. Orders over $45 ship free.
- made of heat-treated S2 modified steel
- for use with all standard and impact drill/drivers
- Model: 89941
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Shop over 30 tools from Craftsman, Kobalt, Metabo HPT, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the Craftsman 6-Gallon Single Stage Portable Electric Pancake Air Compressor for $99 (low by $40).
Organize your shop, update your storage, and save. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Craftsman 2000 Series 5-Drawer Steel Rolling Tool Cabinet for $229 (low by $101).
- Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $45 or more ship free.
It's the best deal we could find by $178. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 14-1/4" depth-of-cut
- self-lubricating
- 15-amp Dual-Field motor
- Model: SPT55-11
Save $100 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Prices and stock may vary by ZIP code.
- includes 12V 1/2" drill driver, 1/4" hex impact driver, oscillating multi-tool, area light, bluetooth speaker, two 2.0Ah batteries, and one standard charger
- Model: CB7368A-20
