That's a savings of $35 off the list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- 2-ga. copper-clad aluminum wire with PVC coating for weather-resistance
- color-coded red and black clamps
- heavy-duty copper jaw clamps
- 20-foot length
- Model: 01088
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- secure location on your vehicle to store spare keys and other personal items
- Model: HS7000T
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- ultrasonic range-finding technology
- adjustable between 6" and 6 feet
- Model: 00-246
Save on over 70 items for all your automotive needs. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Pictured is the Strongway Double-Locking 6-Ton Jack Stands for $49.99 ($3 off).
That's $5 less than you'd pay at Home Depot, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- It's in stock on January 14, but can still be ordered at this price now.
- treats up to 20 gallons of gasoline
- Model: 22208
Coupon code "273770" cuts it to $35 off list. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- Other sizes are also available, starting from $99.99 after coupon.
- adjustable thermostat from 50° to 425°F
- 360° multistranded heating element
- Model: DHCS10
Use coupon code "273770" to save $40 off the list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool
- measures 20" x 25" x 43"
- removable, adjustable grate
Save on over 600 items including garage heaters, extension cord reels, chairs, gloves, tool sets, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Take $20 off orders of $100 or more with coupon code "273770".
- Pictured is the Mr. Heater Propane Vent-Free Blue Flame Wall Heater for $169.99 after code (low by $25)
Stack savings on air compressors, extension cord reels, automotive items, heaters, clothing, and more. Shop Now at Northern Tool
- Shipping varies by item, so opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid these charges.
- Take an extra $20 off orders of $100 or more via coupon code "273770".
- Pictured is the Mr. Heater Portable Kerosene Heater for $189.99 after coupon ($220+ elsewhere)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Northern Tool
|58%
|$29 (exp 1 yr ago)
|$25
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register