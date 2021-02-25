New
Northern Tool · 35 mins ago
Simoniz Heavy-Duty Jumper Cables
$25 $60
$13 shipping

That's a savings of $35 off the list price. Buy Now at Northern Tool

Features
  • 2-ga. copper-clad aluminum wire with PVC coating for weather-resistance
  • color-coded red and black clamps
  • heavy-duty copper jaw clamps
  • 20-foot length
  • Model: 01088
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Automotive Northern Tool Simoniz
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Northern Tool 58% $29 (exp 1 yr ago) $25 Buy Now