Sold by musiciansfriend via eBay.
- rugged 8” tension-able mesh snare head
- 3 toms
- 10” pads for hi-hat, ride, and crash cymbals
- hi-hat controller
- kick pedal w/ integrated kick trigger
- Model: SD200
-
-
D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT Electric Guitar for $799.99 ($100 off).
Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
- Posted by Andy.
- Why does he love this deal? "Guitar straps eventually wear out at the connection point and start to slip off of the strap button. The old solution was to drill better hardware into the guitar body, but these are non-invasive, just as effective, and super cheap. Plus, Musician's Friend doesn't charge for shipping."
- In Surf Pearl.
- The color is like an Olympic White Strat got a little seasick.
- made in Mexico
- alder body
- maple neck & 22-fret fingerboard w/ 9.5" radius
- 3 Player Series Stratocaster pickups
Sold by brandjc17 via eBay.
- Available in multiple colors.
Sold by shelterlogicdirect via eBay
- Galvanized steel
- 8-foot 3" x 4-foot 9"
- Model: VVCS85
Sold by Fhcover via eBay.
- 43" x 11"
- Wash with hose/power washer
- Model: F16408BLACK
