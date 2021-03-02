New
Sharp · 1 hr ago
Sharp Stainless Steel Smart Carousel Countertop Microwave Oven
$160 $170
free shipping

Sharp offers the Sharp Stainless Steel Smart Carousel Countertop Microwave Oven for $169.99. Coupon code "DealNews10Off" cuts that to $159.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Sharp

Features
  • the first 1.4 cu. ft. smart countertop microwave oven by Sharp that works with Alexa
  • hands-free cooking with over 70 Alexa voice commands
  • Orville Redenbacher's® certified popcorn preset tuned for optimal popping results
  • extra-large, white LED display sets the clock automatically
  • sensor cook menu for precise cooking and reheating
  • Model: SMC1449FS
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DealNews10Off"
  • Expires 3/30/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Microwave Ovens Sharp Sharp
Smart Home Popularity: 3/5
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
srl99
Where's the deal? $10 off $170 list price? No deal.
57 min ago

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Sharp 5% -- $160 Buy Now