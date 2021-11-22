It's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
- washable microfiber pads
- 11" cleaning path width
- removable water tank
- 18-foot power cord
- Model: S1000
-
Published 32 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's the best deal we could find by $36. Buy Now at Target
- 3 levels of steam control
- 1 rectangle mop head, 1 triangle mop head
- 1 washable pocket pad, 1 washable triangle pocket pad
- filling flask
- 22-foot power cord
- Model: S3601
That's at least $3 less than you'd pay in-store locally and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- safely removes dirt, soil & residue to soften, strengthen & moisturize neglected leather
- non-toxic
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $10.99. That's $9 less than our previous mention and a savings of $15 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
That is a savings of 50%. Buy Now at Toolant
- Available in M, L, and XL.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- latex-free and powder-free
- fingertip grain texture (dull polished)
- wide use and food grade
Find the perfect holiday gift or grab that tech item you've been wanting. Shop deals on 4K Smart TVs, robot vacuums, laptops, toys, home goods, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders over $35 get free shipping.
- Select items may be available for in-store pickup only. Availability may vary by ZIP code.
Shop discounts on TVs in a range of sizes, laptops with a variety of features, earbuds, various home security systems, TV mounts, streaming media players, and much more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Sceptre U515CV-U 50" 4K LED UHD TV for $199 ($129 off list).
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
Save on everything from wreaths and stockings to the traditional 6-foot inflatable Christmas polar bear. Shop Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more get free shipping. (Pickup may also be available. Shipping rates will vary for third-party sellers.)
- Pictured is the Best Choice Products 7.5-ft. Snow Flocked Christmas Tree for $159.99 ($100 off).
That's $100 less than our last mention and $250 under list price today. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 mile run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
It's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Target
- under 8-lbs.
- swivel steering
- converts into a hand vac
- includes Dust-Away hard floor attachment & 1 washable microfiber pad
- Model: HV301
That's less than half the list price. Buy Now at Walmart
- HEPA filter
- extendable hose w/ up to 11 feet total reach
- Model: CU50WM
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
- DuoClean PowerFins
- self-cleaning brushroll
- removeable hand vacuum
- Model: IZ462H
Use coupon code "ENJOY15" and redeem the $60 in Kohl's Cash to bag the best deal we could find by $98. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash can be redeemed online or in-store from November 27 to December 8.
- 11" cleaning path
- 30-ft cord
- Zero-M self-cleaning brushroll
- includes upholstery tool, crevice tool, and pet power brush
- Model: AZ1002
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|44%
|--
|$39
|Buy Now
|Macy's
|$30 (exp 2 yrs ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Kohl's
|$40 (exp 3 wks ago)
|--
|Check Price
Sign In or Register