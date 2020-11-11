That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Walmart
- WiFi connected
- total home mapping
- self-cleaning brushroll
- schedule cleanings with Shark Clean app or Amazon Alexa
- Model: RV1000
Take 70% off with coupon code "CHL7CR6D". Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- It ships from the seller and may take up to 4 weeks to arrive.
- Sold by PaniniL via Amazon.
- 6-watt
- 300ml dust box
- works on hard floors and carpet
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Bissell
- up to 100 minutes of operation per charge
- wet mopping mode
- machine washable mop pads
- dry vacuuming mode
- Model: 28599
Shop a range of iRobot models and accessories. Shop Now at Abt
- Search "irobot" to find these deals.
- Pictured is the iRobot Roomba i7 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $499.99 ($99 off).
That's $200 under its previous best-ever price (from April) and $400 off list. Buy Now at Walmart
- 26" aluminum frame
- Shimano grip shifter (6-speed)
- 20mph max speed
- 36V / 250W rear hub motor
- 1 hour / 20 min run time
- Model: HYP-E26-1104
That's a savings of $32 off list and the best price we've seen for any factory-sealed 4K Roku streaming media player. Buy Now at Walmart
- $5 Vudu Movie Credit in box
- voice control
- codecs for DTS Digital Surround, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Audio
- includes headphones
- Model: 4662RW
That's $5 under our March mention and the best price we've seen. It's also $30 under what you'd pay purchasing from LEGO direct. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.
- 1,500 pieces
- ages 4+
- build 10 animal figures
- Model: 11011
It's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doodahdeals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- easy-clean dust cup
- stretch hose
- crevice tool
- upholstery brush
- HEPA filter
- Model: HV294QPR
You'd pay at least $179 for any new Shark Apex DuoClean stick vacuum elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doo Dah Deals via eBay.
- This item is in like-new condition.
- It's covered by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- DuoClean Technology
- advanced swivel steering
- LED headlights
- includes pet multi-tool, 12" crevice tool, flexible hose, precision duster, and home and car detail kit
- Model: ZS364QS
Apply coupon code "2691020" to knock $5 off. That's a savings of $200 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- HEPA filter
- Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology
- motorized brush roll
- Zero-M self-cleaning brush roll
