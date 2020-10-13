It's $103 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via eBay.
- It's unclear whether a warranty is included.
- It's available in Black / Navy Blue.
- smart sensor navigation
- tri-brush system
- works with SharkClean App and voice control with Alexa
- auto-sense navigation
- Model: RV761
- UPC: 622356558389
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's $75 under our mention from August, and a low by $53 today, though most stores charge at least $500. Buy Now at Amazon
- This price is for Prime members only.
- IQ NAV total home mapping
- base holds up to 30 days of dirt
- self-cleaning brushroll
- compatible w/ Shark Clean app, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant
- Model: RV1001AE
That's $200 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
- dual multi-surface rubber brushes
- dirt detect sensors
- Model: R981020
Save a total of $76 off list with $70 in Prime savings and coupon code "FGGK7B4L". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Lefant via Amazon.
- This offer is for Prime members only.
- 2,200Pa strong suction
- voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant
- works with Lefant Life App to control direction, schedule cleaning, real-time monitoring, and more
- up to 120-minute run time on full charge
- built-in 2,600mAh lithium battery
- automatically returns to charging dock when battery is low
- LCD remote control
- Model: M520
Clip the $100 coupon and apply code "PEEDIPD01" to save $159 off list and yield $9 below our mention in July. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Yeedi via Amazon.
- self-charging
- remote control
- smart navigation
- 3-layer air filtration
- Model: K702G
That's the best price we could find by $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roborock Technology via Amazon.
- 5,200mAh LiPo battery for over 150 minutes of cleaning
- laser navigation system
- 2,000pa suction
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
That's a savings of $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- They're sold by Bose via eBay with a Bose warranty. (The exact terms are unclear.)
- This item is new but missing the original packaging.
- inline remote and microphone cable
- carrying case
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
That's $10 under what you'd pay at Lowe's. Buy Now at Target
- bagless
- for use on hard floor, carpet, and hardwood
- includes multi-surface brush, crevice tool, and charger
Thanks to the Kohl's Cash and coupon code "YOUSAVE", it's $21 less than the next best price we found. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Shipping adds $8.95 or is free with orders of $75 or more.
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable October 19 through 25.
- includes self-cleaning Pet Power Brush, crevice tool, and scrubbing brush
- 0.45-quart dust cup
- lithium-ion battery
- washable filter
- weighs 2.8-lbs.
- Model: CH951
- UPC: 622356561440
That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- multi-surface cleaning
- WiFi
- 120 minute runtime
- works with Alexa
- Model: AV751
It's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doodahdeals via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- easy-clean dust cup
- stretch hose
- crevice tool
- upholstery brush
- HEPA filter
- Model: HV294QPR
It's $99 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- THREE BRUSH TYPES. ONE POWERFUL CLEAN: Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle all debris on all surfaces.
- COMPLETELY INTEGRATED IN YOUR HOME: Shark ION Robot senses ledges and stairs, avoids damaging furniture and walls, and maneuvers around potential stuck situations, truly knowing your home.
- CLEAN FROM YOUR PHONE: SharkClean app lets you start and stop cleaning and schedule your robot to clean whenever you want.
- EASY VOICE CONTROL: Use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to easily make the robot clean at your command in your connected home.
- BUILT, TESTED, AND PERFECTED: Shark puts their robots through rigorous testing, performing thousands of hours of real-life use to give you a reliable, ultra-powerful clean.
- STOCKED WITH BACKUP ACCESSORIES: Comes with two extra side brushes and an extra filter for quick, convenient maintenance.
- Includes: (1) Shark ION Robot (2) side brushes, (1) filter, (1) lithium-ion battery, (1) charging dock, (2) Extra side brushes, (1) Extra filter.
- Model: RV761
- UPC: 622356558389
