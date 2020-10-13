New
Refurb Shark ION Robot App-Controlled Robot Vacuum
$110 $299
free shipping

It's $103 under the best price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit.

  • Sold by Lifestyle by Focus via eBay.
  • It's unclear whether a warranty is included.
  • It's available in Black / Navy Blue.
Features
  • smart sensor navigation
  • tri-brush system
  • works with SharkClean App and voice control with Alexa
  • auto-sense navigation
  • Model: RV761
  • UPC: 622356558389
Shark ION Robot Vacuum R76 with Wi-Fi and Voice Control, 0.5 Quarts, in Black and Navy Blue
$200 $299
free shipping

Features
  • THREE BRUSH TYPES. ONE POWERFUL CLEAN: Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle all debris on all surfaces.
  • COMPLETELY INTEGRATED IN YOUR HOME: Shark ION Robot senses ledges and stairs, avoids damaging furniture and walls, and maneuvers around potential stuck situations, truly knowing your home.
  • CLEAN FROM YOUR PHONE: SharkClean app lets you start and stop cleaning and schedule your robot to clean whenever you want.
  • EASY VOICE CONTROL: Use Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to easily make the robot clean at your command in your connected home.
  • BUILT, TESTED, AND PERFECTED: Shark puts their robots through rigorous testing, performing thousands of hours of real-life use to give you a reliable, ultra-powerful clean.
  • STOCKED WITH BACKUP ACCESSORIES: Comes with two extra side brushes and an extra filter for quick, convenient maintenance.
  • Includes: (1) Shark ION Robot (2) side brushes, (1) filter, (1) lithium-ion battery, (1) charging dock, (2) Extra side brushes, (1) Extra filter.
  • Model: RV761
  • UPC: 622356558389

