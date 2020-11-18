Apply coupon code "PAY10LESSCR" for a savings of $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by DooDahDeals via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- includes home and car detail kit, pet tool, flexible hose, crevice tool, and duster
- Model: ZS364
That's $124 less than you'd pay for a new one, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- This is a Scratch & Dent refurb, and will have a moderate level of wear & tear, but is still in full working condition.
- A 90-day Refurbished Product Service Center warranty applies.
- charging dock
- two side brushes
- remote control via a mobile app or Amazon Alexa
- botboundary connectors
- Model: RV750
You'd pay at least $179 for any new Shark Apex DuoClean stick vacuum elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Doo Dah Deals via eBay.
- This item is in like-new condition.
- It's covered by a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- DuoClean Technology
- advanced swivel steering
- LED headlights
- includes pet multi-tool, 12" crevice tool, flexible hose, precision duster, and home and car detail kit
- Model: ZS364QS
Apply coupon code "2691020" to knock $5 off. That's a savings of $200 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- HEPA filter
- Anti-Allergen Complete Seal Technology
- motorized brush roll
- Zero-M self-cleaning brush roll
It's $10 under Target's price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by Bissell via eBay.
- up to 60 minutes of cordless cleaning time
- removable top loading dirt container
- can be used on carpet, rugs, and hard floors
- Model: 2880A
Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "2Y5UWAEL" to save $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Baseus Tech US via Amazon.
- 5600Pa suction
- reuseable and washable filter
- 6,000mAh battery
- Model: CRXCQA2-01
That's $30 less than you'd pay at your local Bed Bath & Beyond. Buy Now at Amazon
- rotating mopping pads
- rotating brush roll
- 1500-Pa suction
- soft surface avoidance sensor
- works with Bissell Connect App
- includes replacement filters and edge cleaning brushes, and a trial size Wood Floor Formula
- Model: 3115
It's the lowest price you could find by $94. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Must be an Ace Rewards member to get this price. Not a member? (It's free to join.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge shipping charge (price varies by zip).
- 10.5-amps
- 20-foot cord
- 7-foot hose with 2.5" diameter
- 6.0 peak horsepower motor
- built-in accessory storage
- includes 2 extension wands, utility nozzle, car nozzle, and wet nozzle
- Model: CMXEVBE17594
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
You'll save $30 on one but to maximize savings, pick up two for an extra discount and savings of $78 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- In Black or Scarlet/Black
- Sold by adidas via eBay
Save on up to 27 items, with prices starting from $45. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Milwaukee M12 Li-Ion 3/8" Drill/Driver for $49.99 (low by $5).
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$81
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register